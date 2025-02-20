APA greenlights eight draft resolutions on political affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Several draft resolutions were approved during the Standing Committee on Political Affairs meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The following resolutions were adopted:

1. Draft Resolution on Good Governance

2. Draft Resolution on the Rule of Law and Judicial Empowerment

3. Draft Resolution on Good Parliamentary Practices

4. Draft Resolution on Building Prosperity in Asia through Friendship and Cooperation

5. Draft Resolution on Asian Parliaments and Governments Together for Prosperity in Asia

6. Draft Resolution Harmonious Development through Democracy

7. Draft Resolution Asian Parliaments' Unwavering Support for the Palestinian People

8. Draft Resolution on Enhancing Cooperation among Members of the Asian Draft Parliamentary Assembly to Protect and Promote Multilateralism

To note, the event, bringing together 35 delegations and about 280 representatives, is set to discuss a host of important issues.

The APA is a significant platform for parliamentary diplomacy, bringing together the parliaments of Asian countries. Such events help develop discussions and strengthen dialogue between the legislative bodies of member countries.

