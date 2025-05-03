Azerbaijan's Baku hosts panel discussion "Unity in language, thought, action: Future of Turkic world" (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A panel discussion entitled "Unity in Language, Thought, Action: The Future of the Turkic World" was held in Baku on the occasion of May 3 - the Day of Turkism, Trend reports.

The event was at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the organizational support of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus took part in the panel discussion.

Opening the event with opening remarks, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün said that the panel discussion is very important for discussing the strategic foundations of our common future: "Turkic states are working towards common goals. We want to create a region that embodies peace, not conflict, and we are working to find common solutions to global problems. The Turkic world must become more effective in the system of international relations."

Executive Director of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations Aygun Aliyeva emphasized that at the end of 2025, it is planned to hold an international event on the theme "The Role of Civil Society in the Unity of the Turkic World" with the participation of Kazakh-Azerbaijani NGOs and NGOs represented in the Organization of Turkic States.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the Turkic states, projects will be implemented that will change the geopolitical landscape not only of the South Caucasus, but also of the wider region, and peace, security, justice and prosperity in the region will be further strengthened," she said.

Then, reports on the topic were made by the member of the board of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Akif Ashirly, assistant director of the Kazakh Turkic Academy Askhat Kesikbayev, deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, head of the department of analysis and monitoring of reforms in the sphere of foreign policy and security of the Center for Development Strategy of Uzbekistan Farrukh Khakimov, adviser to the President of the TRNC Gokhan Guler and executive director of the OTS representative office in Hungary Balazs Hendrich.