Azerbaijan's state policy places high priority on ensuring religious diversity - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Ensuring religious diversity holds a significant place in Azerbaijan’s state policy, said Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, at an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, we face an undeniable reality: Islamophobia is growing worldwide. This troubling trend goes far beyond isolated incidents of prejudice or intolerance. Increasingly, it manifests in state policies and mainstream as well as digital media narratives," Maammadov emphasized.

He noted that the rising number of Islamophobic incidents in various regions points to a broader systemic problem threatening the values of pluralism, coexistence, and mutual respect — foundations of global peace and security.

"The global rise in Islamophobia forces us to ask: why are so many people afraid of Islam and Muslims? Does the image of Islam formed in certain societies reflect reality, or is it shaped by misinformation, distorted truths, and entrenched prejudices?" Mammadov asked.

He went on to say that prejudice tries to rationalize fear, while fear naturally sets off a defense mechanism. Isolation, bigotry, and severe societal division are the results of this dynamic.

"In our country, the preservation of progressive religious values, guarantees of freedom of conscience and religion, and the strengthening of solidarity among different faiths are ensured by a legislative framework that forms the legal and political basis for interreligious dialogue. Ensuring religious diversity occupies a prominent place in state policy," concluded the chairman.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel