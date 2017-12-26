UNEC becoming entrepreneurial university: “Ecosystem of innovative startups” (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

The rector, professor Adalat Muradov drawing to the attention the target of UNEC for developing the entrepreneurial university model, spoke about the projects implemented in this direction. He said that, UNEC had started the new strategic cooperation with the business world and he talked about the essence of the “UNEC2B” Platform.

Pointing to the human capital that plays the important role in the development of the entrepreneurial university model, the rector stressed the high potential of the UNEC students in this area. A. Muradov noted that, according to the entrepreneurial model of UNEC the basis for the innovativeentrepreneurship would be the student startups.

The director of the Business School of UNEC, Asef Asadov made the presentation on the topic “The development of innovative entrepreneurship at UNEC: The Ecosystem of innovative startups”. He revealed for the students the most important three factors to succeed in the startup: “The value of the innovative idea, its transformation into the prototype and then the commercial product that attracts the customers and creating the sustainable team, the members of which complete each other with their knowledge and skills”.

A. Asgarov said that startups that would be newly created at UNEC should work on the radical innovations and he underlined the importance of developing the long-term strategy for this. Commenting on the most important concepts for startups, the director of the center spoke about the creation of the innovative entrepreneurship model at UNEC and what precedence would be given to the startups.

During the meeting was noted that, the mentors would organize the trainings for starters on business and soft skills, including the teamwork, leadership and lean startup marketing model. The projects proposed for implementation of innovative models will be based on the education and training technologies, electronic finance and marketing technologies and green technologies adjusted on the information and communication technologies. Was stressed that, the startups would work as the separate teams, as well as implement the activities as the startup ecosystems that support each other.

In the meeting, pointing to the knowledge and skills of the students, as well as their possessing the innovative ideas, was expressed the confidence that the UNEC startups would be formed as the leading companies in the country and in the region, in future.

At the end of the meeting, the questions, the students interested in were answered.

