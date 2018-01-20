Azerbaijan holds minute of silence to honor January 20 victims (VIDEO)

20 January 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has held a minute of silence to pay tribute to the January 20 victims.

The movement of traffic and pedestrians in Azerbaijan’s cities was stopped for a minute to honor the tragedy victims, while the minute of silence was accompanied by horns of ships in the Bay of Baku, metro cars and railway trains.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 137 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku.

The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, 80 cars, including ambulances, and a large number of private and public property.

