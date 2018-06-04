New appointments in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Protection of Population

4 June 2018 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Elman Jafarov has been appointed new advisor to Azerbaijan’s minister of labor and social protection of population, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

Earlier, Anar Aliyev and Vusal Nasirli were appointed the minister’s advisors. After the new appointment, the total number of advisors reached four.

In addition, Bakhtiyar Azizov has been appointed deputy head of the Apparatus of the ministry.

Presently, Anar Aliyev is also acting head of the Apparatus of the ministry. Earlier, the Apparatus was headed by Ajdar Jabiyev and Adalat Aliyev was his deputy.

In addition, Sabir Gojayev is acting head of the ministry’s department of social protection policy of the disabled.

Sahil Babayev was appointed Azerbaijan’s minister of labor and social protection of population in April this year.

