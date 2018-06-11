AtaBank OJSC supports BMX World Championship (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

On the BMX World Championship held in Baku June 5-9, AtaBank OJSC provided various banking operations to participants, delegates and supporters with mobile ATM AtaMatik.

During five days everyone was able to make cash, non-cash and other banking operations via AtaMatik.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of AtaBank OJSC Etibar Babashli said that during the activities related to the development of tourism and sports held in Azerbaijan, AtaBank always efforts to provide an opportunity for residents and guests to use innovative banking services.

AtaMatik allows to perform banking operations without visiting the bank’s offices.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions of the republic.

