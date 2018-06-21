Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan

21 June 2018 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Iran’s delegation consisting of the well-known figures of culture and art, headed by the country’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the ‘Days of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran’ event, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in a message June 21.

According to the message, the event will be held June 27 - July 1, 2018.

The concerts with participation of Iranian figures of arts, exhibitions, screening films and theatrical performances are planned to be held within the event.

The holding of the Days of Culture promotes the development of mutual cultural cooperation between the two countries, the establishment of close communication and the expansion of the exchange of experience.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan plans to facilitate process of agricultural insurance in country
Economy news 17:36
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:35
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:26
Details of shootout at Azerbaijan-Iran border made public (PHOTO)
Society 16:17
Azerbaijani developers launch for international sale of mini UAV
ICT 15:38
Azerbaijani banks may face new cyber threat
ICT 15:32
EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:12
Azerbaijan may implement single hospital management system
ICT 14:48
Azerbaijan to provide nanotechnologies for Vietnam's oil & gas industry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:25
Germany, Israel sharply increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 13:57
Azerbaijan hopes to develop comprehensive co-op with China: Asadov
Politics 13:41
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 12:46
Higher oil supply acceptable if justified by demand and agreed by all OPEC
Arab World 12:33
Azerbaijan's non-oil industry jumps up
Economy news 12:27
ADB may provide more funding for road development in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:16
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Belarus
Politics 12:08
PKK poses threat to Iran - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Politics 12:08
Consumers in Azerbaijan increase their expenditures
Economy news 11:52