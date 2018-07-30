“After I visited Baku Higher Oil School, I decided not to go to study abroad”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Interview with Ilgar Mammedov who earned 700 points at the entrance exams

– Ilgar, please tell about yourself.

– I was born in 2001 in Baku. I received my primary education at the Classical Gymnasium №160, but after the fifth grade I was studying at Elitist Gymnasium named after Ilyas Afandiyev. Upon graduation, I received an honor certificate.

– Why did you select the first group of specialties?

–I have selected this group of specialties because I have been always very much interested in exact sciences.

– What disciplines do you like and why?

– Mathematics is my most favorite discipline. My parents fostered my interest in this science.

– Whom would you thank for your success at the entrance exams?

– I would like to express my gratitude to my parents, to our teachers, to the Director of the Gymnasium Sevda khanim and the class teacher Lala khanim.

–Why did you decide to study at Baku Higher Oil School?

– The Baku Higher Oil School is distinguished by the quality of education; it has excellent modern training laboratories and many other advantages. Actually, I was going to study abroad, but after I visited BHOS, I changed my mind and decided to study here.

– What profession do you want to obtain at BHOS?

– I want to be a Process Automation Engineer.

– Why do you like it?

– Process automation engineering is profession of the future. Moreover, it is in high demand in Azerbaijan, too.

– What do you in your leisure time?

– I often meet with my friends, and I like walking. I also go in for sports.

– What do you plan to do after the graduation from the Higher School?

– I would like to continue my education abroad and do a Master’s degree.

– In your opinion, what is needed for success?

– Success requires serious efforts and support from friends. You must be persistent and motivated, and you shall try to avoid even small mistakes.

– What would you advise future prospective students?

– I would advise them to work hard and be confident in themselves. I wish all prospective students every success.

