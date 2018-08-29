Next exclusive shop by Azercell (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, continues to introduce novelties for its 4.5 million subscribers.

Having launched a number of new exclusive shops in a row in Baku and regions during the summer, the company has recently opened its next shop with a new concept in the capital city at 3005 Javadkhan Street. Azercell is pleased to launch a favorable campaign on the occasion of the opening of the new shop.

Thus, any customer who purchases a new smartphone from the shop will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes and internet data on his/her Azercell number. The amount received under the weekly campaign can be used for internet surfing and on-net calls. Moreover, with a special coupon obtained at the shop, customers may purchase any accessories in this shop at a 20% discount.

Notably, the shops with a new concept introduced by Azercell have been provided with all the necessary facilities and equipment to ensure convenience for customers and high standard services. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and test them right on the spot with the help of qualified sales representatives.

As in all new-concept shops, the new shop offers most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company. Also, customers may obtain new devices (MiFi, USB modem etc.) and various accessories, and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the shop will operate every day from 9:00 to 19:00 without a break.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str.), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgait (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.) and Barda (8 Ismat Gayibov Str.).

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country.

Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

