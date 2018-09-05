Baku Higher Oil School hits new record among Azerbaijani universities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which trains highly qualified English-speaking engineers, hits a new record among higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan. All thirteen prospective students who earned 700 points during the entrance exams to national universities for the first specialty group, which was conducted by State Examination Centre of the Azerbaijan Republic, selected to study at the Baku Higher Oil School. They are:

Khayal Farzaliyev – information security

Elgun Zamanly – information security

Asra Bayramova – information security

Sheker Gadirli – information security

Aslan Ashirov – information security

Tapdig Maharramli – information security

Vasif Asadov – process automation engineering

Kenan Mahammadli – process automation engineering

Azer Zeynalli – process automation engineering

Sona Mehdizadeh – process automation engineering

Ilgar Mammadov – process automation engineering

Anar Abiyev – process automation engineering

Rustam Garayev – process automation engineering

Last year, all seven prospective students with the highest score received at the entrance exams to the national universities for the first specialty group also selected the Baku Higher Oil School. Apart from BHOS, none of the higher educational institution in Azerbaijan has achieved such a success.

Statistical data about choice of the students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams this year are provided below.

№ Higher educational institution Number of students 1 Baku Higher Oil School 13 2 Azerbaijan Medical University 5 3 ADA University 5 4 Baku State University 3 5 Academy of Public Administration 2 6 Azerbaijan State University of Economics 1

