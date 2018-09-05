Baku Higher Oil School hits new record among Azerbaijani universities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5
Trend:
Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which trains highly qualified English-speaking engineers, hits a new record among higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan. All thirteen prospective students who earned 700 points during the entrance exams to national universities for the first specialty group, which was conducted by State Examination Centre of the Azerbaijan Republic, selected to study at the Baku Higher Oil School. They are:
Khayal Farzaliyev – information security
Elgun Zamanly – information security
Asra Bayramova – information security
Sheker Gadirli – information security
Aslan Ashirov – information security
Tapdig Maharramli – information security
Vasif Asadov – process automation engineering
Kenan Mahammadli – process automation engineering
Azer Zeynalli – process automation engineering
Sona Mehdizadeh – process automation engineering
Ilgar Mammadov – process automation engineering
Anar Abiyev – process automation engineering
Rustam Garayev – process automation engineering
Last year, all seven prospective students with the highest score received at the entrance exams to the national universities for the first specialty group also selected the Baku Higher Oil School. Apart from BHOS, none of the higher educational institution in Azerbaijan has achieved such a success.
Statistical data about choice of the students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams this year are provided below.
|
№
|
Higher educational institution
|
Number of students
|
1
|
Baku Higher Oil School
|
13
|
2
|
Azerbaijan Medical University
|
5
|
3
|
ADA University
|
5
|
4
|
Baku State University
|
3
|
5
|
Academy of Public Administration
|
2
|
6
|
Azerbaijan State University of Economics
|
1
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news