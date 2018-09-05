Baku Higher Oil School hits new record among Azerbaijani universities

5 September 2018 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which trains highly qualified English-speaking engineers, hits a new record among higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan. All thirteen prospective students who earned 700 points during the entrance exams to national universities for the first specialty group, which was conducted by State Examination Centre of the Azerbaijan Republic, selected to study at the Baku Higher Oil School. They are:

Khayal Farzaliyev – information security

Elgun Zamanly – information security

Asra Bayramova – information security

Sheker Gadirli – information security

Aslan Ashirov – information security

Tapdig Maharramli – information security

Vasif Asadov – process automation engineering

Kenan Mahammadli – process automation engineering

Azer Zeynalli – process automation engineering

Sona Mehdizadeh – process automation engineering

Ilgar Mammadov – process automation engineering

Anar Abiyev – process automation engineering

Rustam Garayev – process automation engineering

Last year, all seven prospective students with the highest score received at the entrance exams to the national universities for the first specialty group also selected the Baku Higher Oil School. Apart from BHOS, none of the higher educational institution in Azerbaijan has achieved such a success.

Statistical data about choice of the students who earned 700 points at the entrance exams this year are provided below.

Higher educational institution

Number of students

1

Baku Higher Oil School

13

2

Azerbaijan Medical University

5

3

ADA University

5

4

Baku State University

3

5

Academy of Public Administration

2

6

Azerbaijan State University of Economics

1

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (PHOTO)
Politics 12:01
Azerbaijan imposes seasonal customs duties on potato imports
Economy news 11:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:34
Signing of Caspian Convention increases profitability of projects in region
Politics 09:30
Trump names candidate for US ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 07:20
First cargo via Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor to be shipped in October
Economy news 00:42
Latest
Construction of new metro line in Istanbul almost complete - ministry
Economy news 12:06
International conference on transport corridors to be held in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 12:05
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (PHOTO)
Politics 12:01
Europe to open bank accounts for Iran to secure oil revenues
Nuclear Program 12:01
Moody's expects high rates of economic growth in Uzbekistan to continue
Uzbekistan 11:55
Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan stands for early achievement of peace in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan 11:52
Azerbaijan sends note to US
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy casing
Tenders 11:32
Azerbaijan imposes seasonal customs duties on potato imports
Economy news 11:31