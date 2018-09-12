Aeronavigation Department launched after reconstruction at National Aviation Academy (PHOTO)

12 September 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

On the eve of academic year, the building of Aeronavigation Department at the National Aviation Academy was put into operation after full reconstruction.

On September 12 AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov, the National Aviation Academy’s rector Arif Pashayev, as well as academic staff got acquainted with the conditions created at the department.

With the support of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines and its structural subdivision Azeraeronavigation ATC, the department was completely modernized in accordance with the up-to-date requirements.

New interfaces and technologies necessary for the educational process are introduced at the department. The training program of the department is adapted to international standards and reflects the requirements of the ICAO Doc.10056 guidelines ("Manual on Air Traffic. Controller Competency-based. Training and Assessment"), European flight safety standards (EASA), and international standards of the European Commission Regulation No. 2011/340 relating to training organizations of civil aviation specialists (ATO).

Also, the German Air Navigation Academy DFS-Academy, “DFS E-Learning” classroom was put into operation. The distance training program provided by DFS-Academy, is based on 12 subjects. Training is carried out online directly via the DFS-Academy database.

According to the agreement between the National Aviation Academy and the German Aeronavigation Academy, it is planned to establish DFS Air Navigation institute in Baku. This will increase the professional level of training of national personnel and attract a flow of foreign students on this specialty.

The Institute will be equipped with a professional 3D simulator with a real simulation of the ATC tower and a full 360 degree view. Lecturers of the National Aviation Academy will undergo special training within new methods of training.

It should be noted that the Aeronavigation Department has been operating since 2008 and is training bachelors on the specialty of Air Traffic Control and Aeronautical Management. Also the department has master degree on Air traffic control engineer specialization. At present, 117 students are studying at the department.

Given the fact that the teaching staff of Department includes the leading specialists of AZANS, the training process includes real practice in this important area of civil aviation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani university freezes drone development project
ICT 11:47
Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport serves over 3M passengers for 8 months of 2018
Business 11 September 11:01
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 9 August 12:37
Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable
Tourism 3 August 16:02
"Azerbaijan Airlines" was once again awarded the prestigious Skytrax Award
Business 17 July 17:03
Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport served over 2M passengers in 1H18
Business 10 July 15:41
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22