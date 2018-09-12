Aeronavigation Department launched after reconstruction at National Aviation Academy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

On the eve of academic year, the building of Aeronavigation Department at the National Aviation Academy was put into operation after full reconstruction.

On September 12 AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov, the National Aviation Academy’s rector Arif Pashayev, as well as academic staff got acquainted with the conditions created at the department.

With the support of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines and its structural subdivision Azeraeronavigation ATC, the department was completely modernized in accordance with the up-to-date requirements.

New interfaces and technologies necessary for the educational process are introduced at the department. The training program of the department is adapted to international standards and reflects the requirements of the ICAO Doc.10056 guidelines ("Manual on Air Traffic. Controller Competency-based. Training and Assessment"), European flight safety standards (EASA), and international standards of the European Commission Regulation No. 2011/340 relating to training organizations of civil aviation specialists (ATO).

Also, the German Air Navigation Academy DFS-Academy, “DFS E-Learning” classroom was put into operation. The distance training program provided by DFS-Academy, is based on 12 subjects. Training is carried out online directly via the DFS-Academy database.

According to the agreement between the National Aviation Academy and the German Aeronavigation Academy, it is planned to establish DFS Air Navigation institute in Baku. This will increase the professional level of training of national personnel and attract a flow of foreign students on this specialty.

The Institute will be equipped with a professional 3D simulator with a real simulation of the ATC tower and a full 360 degree view. Lecturers of the National Aviation Academy will undergo special training within new methods of training.

It should be noted that the Aeronavigation Department has been operating since 2008 and is training bachelors on the specialty of Air Traffic Control and Aeronautical Management. Also the department has master degree on Air traffic control engineer specialization. At present, 117 students are studying at the department.

Given the fact that the teaching staff of Department includes the leading specialists of AZANS, the training process includes real practice in this important area of civil aviation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news