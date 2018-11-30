UNEC committed to working with Mexican universities (PHOTO)

30 November 2018 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores visited UNEC.

During the meeting with the rector, professor Adalat Muradov, was talked the Dual Degree diploma and exchange programs of UNEC with the foreign universities. Noting the interest of UNEC in expanding the international relations, the rector stressed that conducting the joint research with leading Mexican universities, implementing the teacher-student exchange, MBA programs and the cooperation in other areas would be important for both sides. The Rector pointed out the creation of the UNEC Extern Center, stressing that there are the extensive opportunities for Mexican students to study here.

The diplomat said that, the Mexican government attached great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and touched upon the comprehensive friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The ambassador pointed out the importance of mutual activity and exchange of experience between Azerbaijan and Mexico, with the purpose of deepening the cooperation in all spheres, including the field of science and education.

Rodrigo Labardini said that the seminar on the topic Mexico would be provided to the UNEC students and noted that the work experience internship would be organized for them in the embassy.

During the meeting, which took place in the condition of mutual exchange of views, was made the decision to sign the memorandum of cooperation of UNEC with the leading universities in the United Mexican States.

