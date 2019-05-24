Azerbaijani team talks about reaching finals at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The team of Azerbaijan was pleased with the result of its performance at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in the aerobic dance program, the team members told Trend.

The Azerbaijani team in the aerobic dance program includes Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, and Eleonora Yusifova.

"Everything went well. We did everything we did during our trainings at the competition, and even better. We are feeling wonderful, and we still cannot believe that we succeeded. The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships are being held in Baku for the first time. We realized the responsibility that we had, and that we had to have a decent result," the gymnasts said.

The gymnasts said that some of them came to aerobic gymnastics from rhythmic gymnastics.

“Each type of gymnastics is difficult in its own ways, and so we cannot say that it is easier to train and perform in one than in the other,” they added.

The team members expressed gratitude to the audience for the support they provided.

"Thank you very much! The support of the audience is very important for us," the gymnasts emphasized.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

