Baku provided transportation for 45,000 fans on UEFA Europa League finals day (VIDEO)

On May 23-30, the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) worked in an enhanced schedule in order to implement the transport measures provided in connection with the final game of the UEFA Europa League held in Baku in a timely and quality manner, Trend reports referring to on the agency.

In line with UEFA’s recommendations, a transport plan was prepared for connecting the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Baku Olympic Stadium and various locations organized in different parts of Baku in connection with the final game.

According to the plan, 6 express routes were organized for the transportation of the fans.

Transportation of fans from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport started on May 27. Within 3 days, the transportation of all the fans who arrived in Baku by regular and charter flights was ensured.

In total, 17,000 fans were provided with transport services by 145 buses before the start of the match.

After the match, 28,000 fans were provided with transport services by 450 buses.

Moreover, Baku’s regular shuttle buses carried 1.5 million passengers on the day of the final.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.

The final match ended 4:1 in favor of Chelsea.

