Baku provided transportation for 45,000 fans on UEFA Europa League finals day (VIDEO)

31 May 2019 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Samir Ali – Trend:

On May 23-30, the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) worked in an enhanced schedule in order to implement the transport measures provided in connection with the final game of the UEFA Europa League held in Baku in a timely and quality manner, Trend reports referring to on the agency.

In line with UEFA’s recommendations, a transport plan was prepared for connecting the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Baku Olympic Stadium and various locations organized in different parts of Baku in connection with the final game.

According to the plan, 6 express routes were organized for the transportation of the fans.

Transportation of fans from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport started on May 27. Within 3 days, the transportation of all the fans who arrived in Baku by regular and charter flights was ensured.

In total, 17,000 fans were provided with transport services by 145 buses before the start of the match.

After the match, 28,000 fans were provided with transport services by 450 buses.

Moreover, Baku’s regular shuttle buses carried 1.5 million passengers on the day of the final.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.

The final match ended 4:1 in favor of Chelsea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR increases drilling volume
Oil&Gas 17:36
Number of people sentenced to imprisonment at lowest level in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:34
Azerbaijani, Polish presidents unveil memorial plaques commemorating Polish architects in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Azerbaijani flour producer to arrange exports to neighboring countries
Economy 17:15
Second platform at Umid field in Azerbaijan scheduled to be commissioned in 2022
Oil&Gas 17:08
Workshop within HDM initiative in Eastern Partnership underway in Baku
Business 16:46
Latest
SOCAR increases drilling volume
Oil&Gas 17:36
Number of people sentenced to imprisonment at lowest level in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:34
Azerbaijani, Polish presidents unveil memorial plaques commemorating Polish architects in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Minister: 'Smart economy' - part of solution to save Iran's economy
Finance 17:28
Mexico president says to respond prudently to Trump threats, urges national unity
Other News 17:26
VTB Kazakhstan among most profitable Kazakh banks
Finance 17:19
Azerbaijani flour producer to arrange exports to neighboring countries
Economy 17:15
Second platform at Umid field in Azerbaijan scheduled to be commissioned in 2022
Oil&Gas 17:08
Nar demonstrates power of mobile network to students (PHOTO)
Business 17:01