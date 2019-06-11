How much did Azerbaijan earn from holding UEFA Europa League Final?

11 June 2019 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

As a result of the UEFA Europa League Final held in Baku on May 29, 2019, Azerbaijan received cash in the amount of about 175 million manats, and in overall, economic profit in the amount of 680 million manats was received, Trend reports.

In accordance with the calculations of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, these indicators are determined on the basis of the cost received from international media, the expenses of tourists, the income from servicing aircraft operating charter flights, the expenses of UEFA in connection with the match and other indicators.

According to official information, about 300 million people watched the match on TV and online. Experts believe that, taking into account the average per capita expenditures on international branding, funds amounting to 505 million manats should have been allocated in order to promote Azerbaijan by the media.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Football Federation Association, 37,400 tourists visited the country in connection with the final match.

At their expense, Azerbaijan received cash in the amount of 115 million manats. More than 1.25 million manats accounted for the salaries of the personnel involved in working at the final match.

According to AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines), charges for making 108 charter flights amounted to more than 687,000 manats.

