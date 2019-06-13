Azerbaijan approves action plan on state program to ensure food safety until 2026

13 June 2019 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

An Action Plan to implement the "State program for ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025" has been approved, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev.

In accordance with the action plan, during this year there are plans to prepare a draft law “On food safety”, proposals to it, as well as to bring sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary norms and rules in line with international requirements or develop new norms and rules.

In addition, proposals will be prepared for improving the requirements and control mechanisms for the production, processing and circulation of dietary and baby food, etc.

Controlling the execution of the order was entrusted to Azerbaijani Deputy Healthcare Minister Rahim Aliyev.

