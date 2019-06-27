Minsk 2019 European Games: Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnik reaches semifinals

27 June 2019 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The 2nd European Games continue in the capital of Belarus - Minsk, Trend reports June 27.

The world champion and seven-time European champion, the representative of Azerbaijan Mariya Stadnik (50 kg) has performed in the quarterfinals.

Stadnik defeated Anna Lukasiak (Poland) with a score of 10:0 and reached the semifinals, where her opponent will be Turkey’s Evin Demirhan.

The remaining representatives of Azerbaijan also completed the first performances in the 1/8 finals with a victory.

Alyona Kolesnik (57 kg) defeated Hungary’s Ramona Galambos with a score of 10:0, but lost to Bulgarian Mimi Hristova with a score of 0:6.

Elmira Gambarova (62 kg) defeated in the 1/8 finals Germany’s Luzie Manzke with a score of 4:0. Her next opponent is Katarzyna Madrovska from Poland.

Sabira Aliyeva (76 kg) easily defeated representative of Greece Aikaterini Eirini Pitsiava with a score of 9:0. In the quarterfinals, she will compete with Georgina Nelthorpe (UK).

The semifinals will begin today at 19:00 (GMT +4).

The Azerbaijani team ranks 17th with one gold, four silver and nine bronze medals.

The 2nd European Games are held in Minsk, where Azerbaijan is represented by 82 athletes.

The first European Games took place in 2015 in Baku.

