Names of chess players representing Azerbaijan in World Cup announced

6 July 2019 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The names of the grandmasters who will defend the honor of Azerbaijan at the World Chess Cup have been revealed, Trend reports.

They are Shahriyar Mammadyarov (2,765 points, 8th place) and Teymur Rajabov (2,759 points, 13th place). Arkadij Naiditsch (2,681, 62nd place) is listed as a substitute player.

The World Cup will be held in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk town from September 10 to October 4. This year, 128 chess players will take part in the tournament. The winner will receive the right to participate in the tournament of contenders for the title of the world champion in 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich elected president of World Chess Federation FIDE
Russia 3 October 2018 23:50
Mammadyarov draws with Carlsen in 8th round of Sinquefield Cup
Society 27 August 2018 04:13
Azerbaijan's Mammadyarov wins Biel tournament ahead of time trial
Society 1 August 2018 01:06
Chess tournament dedicated to centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic held in San Diego
Society 1 May 2018 10:36
Mammadyarov to meet Grischuk in 13th round of Candidates Tournament
Society 25 March 2018 00:14
Shahriyar Mammadyarov draws in 7th round of Candidates Tournament
Society 19 March 2018 01:03
Latest
Warning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
World 10:38
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:23
Turkmenistan's GDP grown significantly since early 2019
Economy 10:07
China says briefed by U.S. on latest Trump-Kim meeting
China 10:01
Turkmenistan ends wheat harvesting with surplus
Economy 09:53
OPEC+ decision to extend output cut should at least act as floor under oil price
Oil&Gas 09:48
Iranian currency rates for July 6
Business 09:40
National Bank of Kazakhstan to purchase surveillance system via tender
Tenders 09:39
Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru eye bond for extreme weather
Other News 09:27