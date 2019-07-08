Azerbaijan's files awaiting inclusion in UNESCO World Heritage List revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

There are still many cultural heritage sites in Azerbaijan awaiting international recognition (Ateshgah, mausoleums in Nakhchivan, historical fortifications on the Caspian coast and others), Trend reports referring to Ministry of Culture of the country.

Thanks to the consistent work carried out by the Azerbaijani state, the number of samples of the country’s cultural heritage in the UNESCO list will continue to grow.

On July 7, at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Baku, a decision was made that is of paramount importance for the ancient heritage and rich culture of Azerbaijan, as well as its prestige, and the Khan’s Palace and the historic center of Sheki were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The historic center of Sheki, together with the Khan’s Palace, became the third cultural heritage site included in the World Heritage List after the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex in Icheri Sheher (2000) and Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape (2007).

The inclusion of the historic center of Sheki together with the Khan’s Palace in the UNESCO World Heritage List is the result of consistent activities in UNESCO, as well as special attention paid by Azerbaijan’s leadership to this issue. This success is continuation of the state policy that Azerbaijan has been pursuing since some time for the preservation of World Heritage sites, both in the country and abroad.

Of particular satisfaction is the fact that the historic decision on Sheki was made at the session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

The very fact of holding the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku is evidence of the recognition and appreciation of Azerbaijan’s international merit in the preservation of world heritage sites. This event will strengthen the international position of Azerbaijan on the cultural and tourist map of the world.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held till July 10, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news