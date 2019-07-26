Iranian vessel wrecks near Azerbaijan’s Lankaran port

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

An Iranian vessel has wrecked near Azerbaijan’s Lankaran port, the Azerbaijani State Maritime Agency told Trend on July 26.

The National Center of the State Maritime Agency received a distress signal at 14:10 (GMT+4) about the wreck of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship near the port of Lankaran.

Two helicopters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a patrol vessel of the State Border Service were sent to the scene of the incident.

The rescue operation is underway.

