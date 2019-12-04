ECO countries have great economic potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Member states of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have great economic potential and can take important places in the world market, Deputy Secretary General of ECO Sayed Yahya Akhlaqi said at the sixth meeting of agriculture ministers of the ECO member states in Baku, Trend reports from the event Dec. 4.

Akhlaqi said that in some ECO member states, the agricultural sector is underdeveloped, food problems are growing, and therefore, the governments of these countries should increase the role of agriculture. The deputy secretary general emphasized that the level of agricultural development in the region is insufficient.

“For the development of agriculture in the region, it is necessary to use appropriate technologies, increase the amount of investment in rural areas and take measures to prevent soil degradation,” Akhlaqi added. “Our future projects should be based on financial and technical planning. Agriculture should develop at an accelerated pace. I am sure that working together, we will be able to achieve this.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news