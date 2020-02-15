Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev: I’ll try to perform in finals better than in qualifications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev, who reached the finals of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, told Trend Feb. 15 that he is satisfied with his performance.

“This is my first performance in the World Cup, and the competition was wonderful,” the gymnast said. “I had two attempts, the first was difficult and I didn’t perform it fully. But overall, I am pleased with how everything went.”

Mustafayev added that in the finals he doesn’t plan to make the program harder, but will present the exercises in which he is confident.

I'm proud of performing for my country, the Azerbaijani gymnast added.

"Of course, the fact that the competitions are held in my native country, the support of family and friends are always of great importance. My relatives today came to root for me,” he said.

Farid Mustafayev also emphasized that he competed with famous athletes at the FIG World Cup, and among them there was a world champion.

“We are friends, and it is easier to perform among friends,” said the gymnast. “I’m nervous a bit, but I will try to implement the program in the finals better than in the qualifications.”

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.