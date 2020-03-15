Operational headquarters: Four more coronavirus cases detected in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Four more cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Coronavirus infection continues to spread worldwide. Although many countries are taking intensive preventive measures, it is still impossible to stop the spread of the infection.

Currently, patients who are being treated in special treatment clinics and monitored feel normal. Their health is stable.

The health of other patients being treated in special treatment clinics is strictly controlled, and appropriate measures are being taken to treat them.

"Given that coronavirus infection has been declared a global pandemic, as well as the tendency for the virus to spread widely, we urge our citizens to be more attentive, follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization, in order to reliably protect health and ensure the safety of the population, fully comply with the decisions taken by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and the rules established by it,” reads the statement of the Operational Headquarters.