Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Gazakh district restricted (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Trend:

Due to the special quarantine regime, entry and exit from Gazakh district are restricted,Trend reports referring to the regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ganja on March 28.

According to the ministry, the officers of the Gazakh district police department are taking a number of measures due to the special quarantine regime announced by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the requirements of the special regime, from the morning of March 27 restrictions for the entry and exit from the district have been applied, the ministry said.

In addition, officers of the district police department urged the population to stay indoors.

Also, explanatory talks were conducted with people over 65 years of age. The police officers, reminding them of the requirements of a special quarantine regime, once again emphasized that these measures serve to protect the health of citizens and to prevent other consequences caused by the coronavirus infection.