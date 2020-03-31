Baku Higher Oil School receives license for global distance education program

Society 31 March 2020 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Higher Oil School receives license for global distance education program

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has joined U.S. Stanford University's global distance education program Coursera for Campus.

The goal of this program is to provide educational support to countries affected by Coronavirus infection.

BHOS received a license to conduct training within the Coursera for Campus program starting from March 26 this year.

Thus, students and teachers of the Process Automation and Information Security Departments of Baku Higher Oil School got the opportunity to acquire online courses on relevant specialties for free from the 3649 courses offered by 18 world famous universities on 400 specialties. So, the students are currently taking courses in information technology, computer science and engineering as part of the Coursera for Campus program.

More than 150 BHOS students are taking part in the courses, which are being conducted in English language. Students who successfully complete the courses will receive certificates, which will exempt them from taking final exams on relevant subjects.

It should be noted that these courses offer high-quality online education for students, graduates, teachers and employees of universities.

