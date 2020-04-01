Coronavirus-infected Azerbaijani in France describes ongoing treatment

April 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Orkhan Juvarli - Trend:

It’s already the sixth day that I have been receiving treatment, which should last ten days, Mirvari Fataliyeva, Secretary General of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, Head of Paris-Azerbaijan House, who tested coronavirus-positive in France, told Trend on April 1.

“Symptoms of the disease have already begun to fade. Now I am concerned about shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue. I hope that this will gradually pass. Psychologically, I am very strong, and I believe that I will overcome this disease,” Fataliyeva said.

“I did not panic, and I believe in my inner strength. The attention and care that relatives and friends show support to me,” she added.

French health authorities reported a record 499 new deaths from coronavirus on March 31, taking the total to 3,523, an increase of 17 percent in the past 24 hours.

It was the third consecutive day that the rate of deaths accelerated in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus.

The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

