Cabinet of Ministers: Work on minimizing damage to Azerbaijan's population ongoing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani President has given instructions to minimize damage to the population, and work is ongoing in this direction, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

Login Login or e-mail Password Login Register Forgot password Login with Facebook Login with Facebook

Register First name * Last name * Login or e-mail * Phone Company Industry Password * Confirm password * Register Login with Facebook Login with Facebook