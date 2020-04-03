SMS messages required to leave home in Azerbaijan during coronavirus to paid for by state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

By Orkhan Juvarly - Trend:

The SMS messages which are required to be sent by Azerbaijani citizens for exiting their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, will be paid for by the state, spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company (AzTV), Trend reports.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev, noted that SMS messages sent to # 8103 to get permission to leave the place of residence will be free for citizens.

He also said that citizens shouldn't worry about late responses to the sent SMS, and patiently wait.

Restrictions on movement have been imposed in Azerbaijan within the framework of the special quarantine regime introduced in the country in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

In order to ensure the protection of life and health of the population, uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activities of economic entities at the appropriate level, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made the following decision in connection with the introduction of restrictions on movement in the country from 00:00 April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020.