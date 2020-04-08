Some Azerbaijani residents violate quarantine rules even after introducing permitting system
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8
Trend:
Some Azerbaijani residents violate the rules of the special quarantine regime even after the permitting system was introduced in the country on April 5, Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.
Mammadov made the remark in Baku during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8.
