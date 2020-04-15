Cabinet of Ministers: Issue of imposing curfew after April 20 not discussed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Amid the current situation, the issue of imposing curfew after April 20 is not discussed in Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.

“The Interior Ministry recommended the citizens not to go out at night,” the spokesman said.

"Having a work permit, some people go out at night after returning from work,” Mammadov said. “It is recommended for people not to abuse official permission and not to leave the houses unless there is an urgent need."

At the same time, it is wrong to consider the recommendation of the Interior Ministry as a curfew, he added.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is used to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.