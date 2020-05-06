Azerbaijan may tighten quarantine if coronavirus cases increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

If the number of people infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan exceeds a certain limit and there will be no vacant beds for patients in hospitals, the proposal will be made to toughen the rules of the quarantine regime, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

“However, the final decision will be made by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers,” the chairman said.

“There are currently no complications among infected children,” the chairman said. "Sometimes, the cases of infection were observed in Astara, Lankaran and Jalilabad districts. These cases were detected and the infected people were isolated."

"Ganja is the second biggest city in Azerbaijan. The cause of the first cases of infection in Ganja was infection from outside and then it spread in the city," he added.