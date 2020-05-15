Online exams continue at Baku Higher Oil School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continues holding final online exams to evaluate learning outcomes.

The online exams, organized for the first time in the country at BHOS, will end on May 18.

The objectivity of online exams and the prevention of plagiarism is ensured by the observance of the Code of Honor developed by Higher School in accordance with international practice.

The exams are being conducted via the Learning Management System (LMS), which was developed for the first time by local specialists for Baku Higher Oil School.

In addition, BHOS students received certificates after successfully completing courses organized within the global licensed distance learning program Coursera for Campus of Stanford University (USA).

In total, 411 students and teachers of Baku Higher Oil School took part in the program, including first, third, fourth and fifth year students of the Process Automation Engineering Department and the Information Security Department (both undergraduate and graduate students), 195 students of the Foundation Course, and all students of the MBA programme.

The classes are being conducted remotely by prestigious American, European and Asian universities.

Students who have received a Certificate of Successful Completion of the Course may be exempted from taking the final exams in the relevant subjects.

It should be noted that training at Baku Higher Oil School is conducted in accordance with the curriculum of the UK's Heriot-Watt University, therefore, semester classes at the school begin and end earlier than at other higher educational institutions.