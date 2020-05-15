TABIB: Spread of coronavirus pandemic prevented to some extent in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic was prevented to some extent in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city thanks to the conducted anti-epidemic measures, but these measures must be continued, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.