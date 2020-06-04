Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Domestic flights may be renewed in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The issue related to the renewal of domestic flights in Azerbaijan in the coming days is topical, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on June 4, Trend reports.

“The guidelines have been drawn up and approved in this regard,” the chairman added. “As for international flights, the discussions are underway. I think we may postpone this issue until July 1.”