Unable to cope with Azerbaijani army, Armenian armed forces shell our settlements, civilian targets - Interior Ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Armenian armed forces shell our settlements and civilian targets after failing to cope with the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"One of the shells fired by the armed forces fell on the courtyard of the Tartar district police department’s administrative building in the center of Tartar city at about 12:00 (GMT +4) on September 28,” the press service noted. “The strike was so strong that the shell fragments penetrated the building. Fortunately, no casualties occurred, but the building was seriously damaged.”

“This again shows that having received crushing blows on the battlefield, the Armenian armed forces continue to target settlements distant from the front line and the civilian population living there," added the ministry.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Ashaghi Abdulrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.