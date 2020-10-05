Armenians distribute another provocative audio recording (VIDEO)

Society 5 October 2020 19:11 (UTC+04:00)
Armenians distribute another provocative audio recording (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

In response to the Armenian provocations and attacks, the Azerbaijani army is conducting counter-offensive operations, as a result of which a number of Azerbaijani territories have been liberated from occupation, Trend reports on Oct. 5.

The panic-stricken Armenians who suffered big losses and lost on the battlefield are spreading another provocative audio recording on social networks.

In the audio recording, residents of Baku and districts are required to leave the settlements.

Azerbaijan urges not to believe such "fake" publications, but to trust only official information from the state structures.

