Up to 50 Azerbaijani doctors working and studying in Turkey arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
Up to 50 Azerbaijani doctors working and studying in Turkey arrived in Azerbaijan to render voluntary medical assistance to Azerbaijani soldiers who were injured during the hostilities for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Trend reports on Oct. 13.
The doctors arrived upon the initiative of the "Group of Azerbaijani Doctors" operating in Turkey, as well as the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The visit of doctors was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
The specialists brought and handed over various medical supplies to TABIB.
