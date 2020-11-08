Azerbaijan discloses statistics of coronavirus infection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has disclosed the statistics of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Trend reports on Nov. 8 with reference to www.koronavirus.info.

Most infections were registered in Azerbaijan’s Baku city (54.4 percent).

The infection rate is 14.1 percent in Absheron, 10.7 percent in the Azerbaijani central regions, 7 percent in the Ganja-Gazakh zone, 4 percent in Lankaran, 3.2 percent in the Sheki-Zagatala zone, 2.9 percent in Guba-Khachmaz zone, 1.8 percent in Mountainous Shirvan, 1.1 percent in Upper Karabakh.

The infection rate is 0.07 percent in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, among those who came from abroad - 0.8 percent.