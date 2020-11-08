Azerbaijan discloses statistics of coronavirus infection
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has disclosed the statistics of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Trend reports on Nov. 8 with reference to www.koronavirus.info.
Most infections were registered in Azerbaijan’s Baku city (54.4 percent).
The infection rate is 14.1 percent in Absheron, 10.7 percent in the Azerbaijani central regions, 7 percent in the Ganja-Gazakh zone, 4 percent in Lankaran, 3.2 percent in the Sheki-Zagatala zone, 2.9 percent in Guba-Khachmaz zone, 1.8 percent in Mountainous Shirvan, 1.1 percent in Upper Karabakh.
The infection rate is 0.07 percent in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, among those who came from abroad - 0.8 percent.
Latest
Suspicion for attack on Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv lies on Armenian terror organizations - top Azerbaijani official
Government of Azerbaijan ready to provide good live conditions for Armenian community of Karabakh - top official
All Churches and Mosgues in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan will be renovated - assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Experts talk West's double standards towards Azerbaijan, Turkey via teleconference by Trend News Agency (VIDEO)
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Azercell becomes the first mobile operator to be certified with ISO 37001:2016 – “Anti-bribery Management Systems” standard of compliance in the country