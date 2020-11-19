Azerbaijan says wearing face masks to become mandatory in open, closed areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

From November 21, 2020, during the period of the special quarantine regime, wearing medical masks will be mandatory both in all closed and open areas in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Control over the rules for wearing masks will be tightened.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences

Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.