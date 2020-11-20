Now Mobile Payment Service is available for Azercell post-paid subscribers as well!

Society 20 November 2020
Now Mobile Payment Service is available for Azercell post-paid subscribers as well!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of the country, introduces new options for Mobile Payment service within its Kabinetim App, making day-to-day processes easier for subscribers. Thus, the Mobile Payment service launched at the beginning of the year for Sim-Sim (pre-paid) subscribers is now available to Postpaid customers as well.

Aiming to make digital solutions more accessible, Azercell has introduced a number of innovations via its Kabinetim mobile application. One and the most significant and essential in terms of further development is Mobile Payment. Mobile Payment service allows to make important daily payment transactions from the balance of the number without using cash or payment cards.

Azercell's Mobile Payment service covers many areas of daily life. Subscribers simply pay for utilities (gas, electricity, water, heating) from the balance without undergoing any additional procedures. The service also allows to pay for internet and cable TV, as well as E-Imza, landline telephone services. In addition, you may increase the balance of other Azercell subscribers and invest money in various entertaining games.

One of the latest important opportunities offered by the Mobile Payment service is that, it allowed Azercell subscribers to make a direct donation to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. At the same time, you can use this service to donate to the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, which has become an important problem for the global community.

For detailed information about other terms for use of the service, please visit Azercell’s official website, as well as the Instructions section of the Mobile Payment Service through the application.

It is worth noting that, Mobile Payment Project which offers new digital approach, resulting from the combination of the bank and mobile networks, intends to expand the service scope and offer other various services. Mobile Payment Service is presented to the subscribers within Azercell’s Kabinetim App. Kabinetim provides users with the opportunity to control the number, carry out all the operations related to the number, make online payment and to subscribe to the Azercell’s applications. Kabinetim also allows to top-up the balance, activate Internet packages, as well as roaming internet packages, change tariff package, services and other functions. Available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, Kabinetim app allows subscribers to reach Azercell’s online customer care via online chat and subscribe to the services through QR scanner.

Kabinetim app, which is constantly improving and functionally updated, can be downloaded free of charge from App Store or Play Store. In case the app is not updated automatically, please, head to the following link: bit.ly/Kabinetim.

