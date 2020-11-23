Azerbaijan confirms 634 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,187 new COVID-19 cases, 634 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 95,281 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 64,475 of them have recovered, and 740 people have died. Currently, 29,646 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,784 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,617,239 tests have been conducted so far.