Azerbaijan to demonstrate UAVs during Victory military parade in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
The unmanned aerial vehicle (drones) will be demonstrated at the Victory military parade, which will be held on December 10 in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Trend reports on Dec. 8.
Currently, the preparatory work for the parade is underway in Baku.
The war trophies and other military armored vehicles will be showcased during the parade.
Trend shows the video footage from the site of the upcoming parade.
