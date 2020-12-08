Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani national team withdrew from participation in the European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship to be held in the Turkish city of Mersin on December 9-13, Trend reports.

On the eve of the competition, Azerbaijani gymnasts underwent mandatory testing for coronavirus, and three athletes tested positive.

Before leaving for Turkey, the entire Azerbaijani team also passed mandatory testing, all representatives of the delegation had a negative result.

At the moment, three Azerbaijani athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined and are being treated in Turkey. The rest of the team will return to Baku, and upon their return they will also observe self-isolation.

Azerbaijan was to be represented in the competition: in the adult age category by Murad Agarzaev, Sarvar Aliyev, Javidan Babayev, Agamurad Gahramanov and Ivan Tikhonov; in the "Juniors" category by Anar Hasanov, Rasul Akhmedzade, Samed Mammadli, Mansum Safarov and Ramin Damirov.