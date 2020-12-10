Azerbaijan shows some war trophies at Victory Parade in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Some war trophies captured from the Armenian troops defeated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were demonstrated at the Victory Parade in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 10.
The military equipment captured as trophies was demonstrated at the military parade dedicated to the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.
