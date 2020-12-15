Azerbaijan says anti-coronavirus vaccination to be free of charge
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
Vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan will be free of charge, Deputy Health Minister of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov said, Trend reports.
The deputy minister made the statement at at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Dec. 15
According to Gasimov, people of risk groups have already been identified, and they will be vaccinated first.
