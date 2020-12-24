BHOS startup projects win main prizes at international competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Two startup projects of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have won the main prizes at the 6th China International College Students' “Internet+” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Thus, the startup projects “Biofactant” and “Climasel” of the BHOS Innovation & Research Center won Silver and Bronze awards, respectively, among 3,291 projects participating in the international competition.

Representatives of around 4,000 colleges and universities from 124 countries are participating in the competition, which has been held by the Chinese Ministry of Education since 2015.

Of the 3,291 international startup projects selected this year, 37 received Gold award, 71 - Silver award and 287 - Bronze award.

Students of the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Gully Huseynli, Afag Hashimova and Natig Babayev participated in the project “Biofactant”. Students of the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Gully Huseynli, Kafya Abzarova and Zaur Imamaliyev took part in the project “Climasel”.

The main goal of the project “Biofactant” is to obtain environmentally friendly surfactants from waste plant oils through synthesis. The project “Climasel” involves the production of materials designed to maintain a stable temperature in houses, offices and restaurants.

It should be noted that the development of both projects is supervised by the head of the BHOS Innovation & Research Center Farad Kamyabi and the center's specialist Elmar Askarzade. The scientific consultant of the projects is Amir Reza Vakhshouri, head of the Chemical Engineering Department.