Azerbaijan confirms 3,858 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.1
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 341 new COVID-19 cases, 3,858 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 219,041 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 188,280 of them have recovered, and 2,670 people have died. Currently, 28,091 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, a total 2,199,939 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.
