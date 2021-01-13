Azerbaijan confirms 1,322 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 474 new COVID-19 cases, 1,322 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 225,820 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 212,120 of them have recovered, and 2,761 people have died. Currently, 2,957 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,052 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,287,959 tests have been conducted so far.