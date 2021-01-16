Azerbaijan to resume activity of shopping centers, museums, barbershops
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan has made a decision to ease some of the restrictions within the toughened quarantine regime from 00:00 on January 18, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
From 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 25, shopping facilities will be allowed to operate in Azerbaijan (excluding large shopping centers and malls, as well as on-site customer service in catering facilities, cafes, teahouses and similar establishments);
The activities of barbershops, beauty salons (the provision of cosmetic services), museums and exhibition halls, intercity and interdistrict traffic will be resumed (including customer service at home and elsewhere).
